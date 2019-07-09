Wilkins pleads guilty in Newkirk murder charge

Everett Brazil, III/The Newkirk Herald Journal Students gathered at the Newkirk Public Library at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the weekly Summer Reading Program, where they continued learning about space. The program ends July 15.
Everett Brazil, III/The Newkirk Herald Journal Students gathered at the First Presbyterian Church at 9 a.m. July 2 for a summer STEM program . The students learned about health and cooking from state Extension specialists, including Madison Deeds, of the state 4-H office, and Kay County specialists Brenda Medlock and Shannon Mallory. The students will have two more workshops July 16 and 23.
Newkirk Leadership Program accepting applications

